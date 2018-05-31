Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The most exciting culinary experiences in Norwich this autumn

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:30 18 August 2018

Norwich Market. PHOTO: Nick Farrow

Norwich Market. PHOTO: Nick Farrow

Nick Farrow

This September a few lucky people will get to experience airplane food as never before in a new augmented reality experience.

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYInside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Next month 40 ‘passengers’ will be treated to an immersive theatre experience and five course taster menu, as Norwich Theatre Royal’s Stage Two is transformed into a jet airliner Airbus A380.

Participants will fly over oceans, deserts and rainforests while the food will accompany stories.

Conceived in collaboration with Norwich restaurants Benedicts, Shiki, The Assembly House, Kemp’s and Namaste Village, Gastronomic promises a treat.

Norwich’s food scene has rapidly expanded in recent years, most notably with Norwich Market’s many street food stalls.

Gastronomic, Stage 2 at the Theatre Royal. PHOTO: Visit NorwichGastronomic, Stage 2 at the Theatre Royal. PHOTO: Visit Norwich

For £7.50 people can now take The Great Market walking tours, including tastings, lasting 90 minutes.

For a boozier night, Great British Menu’s Richard Bainbridge will be bringing his one-off four course whisky dinner to The Kitchen at St George’s Distillery on September 17.

Highlights of the £75 dinner will include a broth seasoned with the award-winning Norfolk Parched Whisky and served with Jerusalem artichokes and fresh truffle.

Alternatively, the largest provincial beer festival in the country, Norwich Beer Festival will be offering hundreds of ale varieties at The Halls from October 22-27.

AH Food Fest. Pictured, Richard Hughes. PHOTO: Chris TaylorAH Food Fest. Pictured, Richard Hughes. PHOTO: Chris Taylor

Autumn will see Louis’ Deli in Upper St Giles become Louis’ café by day and Les Garrigues by night (offering an assortment of French wines), as two independent businesses join forces.

New to the city is The Ivy Norwich Brasserie on London Street, which offers regionally inspired cocktails such as Felbrigg Gardens and Iceni Martini, while the more familiar Grosvenor Fish Bar has launched a new High Sea three-tier tea.

On October 13, Porkstock will arrive at Norfolk Showground, the family-friendly event that celebrates local produce, with a line-up including Richard Hughes, chef proprietor of The Assembly House Norwich, and Kate Barmby of The Great British Bake Off.

For a more experimental experience, Norwich Science Festival from October 19-27 is offering several food-based events, such as Bakineering in Space with Andrew Smyth and DNA Extraction from Bananas.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast