Flower festivals bring colour to the bank holiday weekend

The Flower Festival at St Bartholomew's Church, Corton. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Two of Lowestoft’s churches showed off a selection of beautiful floral displays as part of individual flower festivals.

The Flower Festival at St Peter's Church, Carlton Colville. Picture: Mick Howes The Flower Festival at St Peter's Church, Carlton Colville. Picture: Mick Howes

St Bartholomew’s Church in Corton and St Peter’s Church in Carlton Colville both hosted their own flower festivals, raising money for charity.

At St Bartholomew’s, a concert gave a rousing start to a flower festival which featured some of the favourite things of a group of talented florists.

The rock and roll music from Rod Clark’s guitar together with the mellow voices of former Corton choirgirl Jackie Darby and the harmony of Treble Clef saw a packed church to kick off the festival.

The concert also included a finger buffet and wine for those who attended.

The Flower Festival at St Peter's Church, Carlton Colville. Picture: Mick Howes The Flower Festival at St Peter's Church, Carlton Colville. Picture: Mick Howes

The flowers on show were arranged by members of Corton Church and Lowestoft Flower Club and the themed festival covered everything from Halloween to Christmas, knitting to picnics and Strictly Come Dancing to a love of shoes.

Some displays were colourful and bright, with others, including the Halloween display, being darker and more moody, but each one arranged with skill and care.

The annual event which ran across the bank holiday weekend helps the church raise money to aid the yearly running costs of the building, estimated to be around £11,000 a year.

Organiser Wendy Rodgers said “It was a brilliant night and lovely to see the church full for the concert. It was made even better by being surrounded by such wonderful floral displays.”

The Flower Festival at St Peter's Church, Carlton Colville. Picture: Mick Howes The Flower Festival at St Peter's Church, Carlton Colville. Picture: Mick Howes

At St Peter’s Church in Carlton Colville, the church was once again filled with colour as they held their own flower festival across the bank holiday weekend.

The festival, called the festival of rainbows and promises, was held to “embrace the entire community, and make all welcome” according to a church spokesman.

Light refreshments were served with a gallery of handicrafts, fair trade and ethical goods on sale at St Peter’s Church.

The Flower Festival at St Peter's Church, Carlton Colville. Picture: Mick Howes The Flower Festival at St Peter's Church, Carlton Colville. Picture: Mick Howes

The Flower Festival at St Bartholomew's Church, Corton. Picture: Mick Howes The Flower Festival at St Bartholomew's Church, Corton. Picture: Mick Howes