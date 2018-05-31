Search

Popular flower festival to take centre stage at church in Carlton Colville

PUBLISHED: 14:24 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:24 15 August 2018

A previous flower festival at St Peters Church, Carlton Colville. Picture: Nick Butcher

A church will be filled with colour once again as a popular flower festival is staged.

The event will be held at St Peter’s Church in Carlton Colville from August 25 to August 27.

The festival of rainbows and promises is being held to “embrace the entire community, and make all welcome,” according to a church spokesman.

The Church in Church Lane, Carlton Colville will be open on the Saturday and Monday during the festival from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and on the Sunday from 2pm until 5pm.

Light refreshments are served throughout the day, and a gallery of handicrafts, fair trade and ethical goods will be on sale.

