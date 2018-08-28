Search

Can you help make this biker’s final wish come true?

PUBLISHED: 08:28 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:28 06 September 2018

Stuart Macpherson during a bike trip through Europe. Photo courtesy of Christine Macpherson.

Archant

Stuart ‘Mac’ Macpherson was a biker through and through.

And last month when the Flixton man lost his three-year battle with cancer he had a few simple requests for his funeral.

First of all no black should be worn, it would be a bright colours only affair.

No flowers should be given; instead a donation to charity is more fitting.

Finally, and most importantly, his hearse would be followed by a procession of bikers.

Christine Macpherson, his wife of 22 years, said: “Those that knew him knew he was a biker.

“Every year him and a couple of his brothers would take a bike trip to France, German, Holland or Spain – it was a boys’ week.

“But nine out of 10 times he would go off on his own and meet up with people.

“It was an escape to get away from work, meet people and unwind.”

Mrs Macpherson knew how important it was for her late husband’s wishes to be respected but when his close biker friends revealed they were unable to make the funeral she was at a loss.

She said: “It was the only thing I had let him down with.”

However when the 64-year-old told her neighbour Natasha Buck of her problem she had no idea what was in store.

In a Facebook post, which has now been shared more than 400 times, Mrs Buck called on bikers far and wide to help Mac’s final wish come true.

Within days numerous bikers had pledged their support for Mac and promised to attend.

Mrs Buck said: “He wanted a bright and loud bike convoy – it has been totally overwhelming that so many people are willing to help a complete stranger.”

The public outpouring of support took Mrs Macpherson by surprise.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it – Mac would be absolutely over the moon.

“He was a simple man and he didn’t like much fuss but when it comes to his bikes he would be beaming from ear to ear.

“He was 6ft 4in but a real softy at heart – not that he would let people know.”

Mac’s funeral procession will set off from Flixton Village Hall to Beccles Crematorium on Wednesday, September 12, at 12.30pm.

Any and all bikers are welcome.

