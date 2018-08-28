Search

Flag raised at Broadland District Council offices to mark Merchant Navy Day

PUBLISHED: 17:14 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 September 2018

Council chairman Judy Leggett read a short message by the Earl of Wessex at the event on Monday, which aims to raise awareness of the UK’s dependence on the Merchant Navy. Photo: Broadland District Council

Archant

Broadland District Council has raised the Red Ensign flag at its Thorpe Lodge offices to mark Merchant Navy Day.

Council chairman Judy Leggett read a short message by the Earl of Wessex at the event on Monday, which aims to raise awareness of the UK’s dependence on the Merchant Navy.

Broadland is supporting a nationwide call from the Seafarers UK charity and the Merchant Navy Association for the UK Merchant Navy’s official flag to be flown on public buildings and landmark flagstaffs.

The charity’s president, the Earl of Wessex, has endorsed the campaign. He said: “On this Merchant Navy Day, I very much hope you will support this campaign to remember the sacrifices, salute the courage and support the future of the often unsung personnel of our Merchant Navy.”

As an island nation, the UK relies on Merchant Navy seafarers for 95pc of our imports, including half the food we eat.

