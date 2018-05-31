Updated
Lorry sheds its load of roof tiles causing delays on Fiveways Roundabout
PUBLISHED: 09:12 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:37 06 August 2018
Drivers had delays into work this morning after a lorry shed its load at the Fiveways Roundabout in Mildenhall.
The incident happened at around 8.40am when the lorry shed its load of roof tiles.
There were delays on the A11, A1101 and A1065 and one lane of the roundabout had to be closed.
The road was clear at 9.55am.
