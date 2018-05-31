Lorry sheds its load of roof tiles causing delays on Fiveways Roundabout

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Drivers had delays into work this morning after a lorry shed its load at the Fiveways Roundabout in Mildenhall.

The incident happened at around 8.40am when the lorry shed its load of roof tiles.

There were delays on the A11, A1101 and A1065 and one lane of the roundabout had to be closed.

The road was clear at 9.55am.

