Five fire crews tackled blaze at agricultural farm building

Five fire crews tackled a blaze at a chicken shed in north Norfolk.

Appliances were sent to Houghton Lane, North Pickenham, near Swaffham, just after 2pm today.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services tweeted: “Please be aware that we are currently dealing with a fire in the North Pickenham area. Could people in the area please keep windows and doors closed. #NFRS.”

A NFRS spokesman said the stop came in at 3.30pm.

The ambulance service was not called.