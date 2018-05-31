Search

Five fire crews tackled blaze at agricultural farm building

PUBLISHED: 16:58 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:58 15 August 2018

Firefighters were called to an agricultural farm building. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Five fire crews tackled a blaze at a chicken shed in north Norfolk.

Appliances were sent to Houghton Lane, North Pickenham, near Swaffham, just after 2pm today.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services tweeted: “Please be aware that we are currently dealing with a fire in the North Pickenham area. Could people in the area please keep windows and doors closed. #NFRS.”

A NFRS spokesman said the stop came in at 3.30pm.

The ambulance service was not called.

