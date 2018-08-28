Five dementia friendly places in Norwich

There are more than 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, with the number expected to rise to over 1 million by 2025.

Many Norwich shops have begun to include dementia-friendly services and events for people with dementia and their carers.

Amelia Worley, dementia lead at Age UK Norwich said: “Just because you have dementia doesn’t mean you want to stop doing the things you used to enjoy.

“These dementia friendly events are important because it means that carers know that their loved ones are going to be treated in a understanding and sympathetic way.”

Here is a list of five places in Norwich that are dementia friendly.

Film Screening – Cinema City

Cinema City began having ‘Dementia Friendly’ screenings in 2016 and now hold one every month showing a variety of films.

This month, the cinema will be showing Mary Poppins at 10.30am on Friday September 28.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available 30 minutes before the film, as an opportunity for people to socialise.

For more information visit the Dementia-friendly what’s on page.

Dementia friendly lunch - Farmyard

Farmyard began their dementia friendly lunches in late 2017 and host them as a quarterly event.

The establishment offer a regular lunch service with photos on the menu, quieter music and smiley ‘dementia friends’, staff who have received dementia training from Age UK.

You can book a table on their website or by calling 01603 773188.

Quiet shopping hour - Morrisons

The chain supermarket introduced their ‘quieter hour’ earlier this year, every Saturday between 9-10am.

The hour means they have no music or tannoy announcements, dimmed lights, reduced basket and trolly movement and lower volume on their self service checkouts to help make shopping as smooth as possible for people who may find the experience difficult.

The quieter hour is available in all 493 of Morrisons stores across the country.

Dementia friendly café – The Cathedral of St John the Baptist

The monthly dementia friendly café held by Age UK Norwich is back on the 11th of October.

No booking is required for the event, which brings people together who are going through the same journey.

The cafe gives people with dementia the chance to feel empowered to take advantage of other local support and services.

Theatre Cares – Dementia inclusive programme

Theatre Cares provides a safe space for people to have fun through activities led by experienced practitioners.

All workshops are very relaxed and set to a leisurely pace with a small number of participants to allow for maximum contact.

To view a list of the activities, click here.