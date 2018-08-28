Search

Five fans ejected from Portman Road stadium

PUBLISHED: 17:29 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 02 September 2018

Five fans were told to leave the first East Anglian derby of the season this afternoon as Ipswich Town held rivals Norwich City to a 1-1 draw.

There was a heavy police presence around the stadium from 6am this morning.

Sections of Portman Road were cordoned off whileIpswich and Norwich fans started gathering at pubs around the town ready for the big day.

Police horses and riot vans were also in attendance throughout with Norwich supporters being held in the beer garden of the Station Hotel before officers accompanied them to the stadium before kick-off.

During the match five fans were ejected from the stadium although there were no arrests.

The game itself was a disappointment with the Tractor Boys failing once again to snatch a win against their bitter rivals and neighbours Norwich.

Things ended 1-1 with both teams walking away with a point after 90 minutes.

Suffolk police tweeting their thanks to supporters on both sides for their cooperation and confirmed that there have so far been no arrests.

Police were not able to provide details as to why the fans were asked to leave the stadium.

