Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dramatic scenes as fishing boat rescued by lifeboat off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 10:18 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:12 14 August 2018

Sheringham lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Sheringham lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Archant

A fishing boat had to be rescued and towed back to shore after it got into difficulty off the north Norfolk coast.

The Sheringham lifeboat was launched at about 2pm yesterday and a spokesman said: “The lifeboat was tasked by Humber Coastguard to undertake a search for the Cromer-based fishing vessel Predator, known to have broken down off West Runton.

“The weather was clement and the fishing vessel, which had engine failure, was quickly located off West Runton, about one-and-a-half miles from Sheringham.

“The lifeboat crew proceeded to tow the boat and its occupants back to Cromer east beach from where it was recovered. The lifeboat then returned to station and was rehoused and ready for service at 3.45pm.”

The helmsman was David Hagan, and Paul Pretty, Jamie Crisp and Jim Mack were the crewmen. The tractor driver was Steve Roberts and the shorehelpers were Denis Coogans, Graham Brennan, Ian Roper and Paul Brennan,

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast