Dramatic scenes as fishing boat rescued by lifeboat off Norfolk coast

Sheringham lifeboat. Picture: RNLI Archant

A fishing boat had to be rescued and towed back to shore after it got into difficulty off the north Norfolk coast.

The Sheringham lifeboat was launched at about 2pm yesterday and a spokesman said: “The lifeboat was tasked by Humber Coastguard to undertake a search for the Cromer-based fishing vessel Predator, known to have broken down off West Runton.

“The weather was clement and the fishing vessel, which had engine failure, was quickly located off West Runton, about one-and-a-half miles from Sheringham.

“The lifeboat crew proceeded to tow the boat and its occupants back to Cromer east beach from where it was recovered. The lifeboat then returned to station and was rehoused and ready for service at 3.45pm.”

The helmsman was David Hagan, and Paul Pretty, Jamie Crisp and Jim Mack were the crewmen. The tractor driver was Steve Roberts and the shorehelpers were Denis Coogans, Graham Brennan, Ian Roper and Paul Brennan,