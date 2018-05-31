First World War relics connected to deadly raid reunited

Two relics from a historic day in Lowestoft’s history was reunited after a chance meeting of two former scientists.

Bob Dickson with the lantern and shell from the 1916 raid. Picture: Bob Collis Bob Dickson with the lantern and shell from the 1916 raid. Picture: Bob Collis

The items are both linked to the infamous ‘Bombardment of Lowestoft’ on April 25, 1916, which killed four and injured 26 people.

A lantern which likely hung in the wardroom of the Derfflinger, one of the German ships involved in the raid, was reunited with a shell, currently housed in the Lowestoft Maritime Museum, which was either fired from the Derfflinger or the Lutzow ship but failed to detonate after passing through 13 houses on Kent Road.

The lantern was bought by Bob Dickson, a former CEFAs scientist, in 2014, and the link between the two items was pointed out by Dick Houghton, who also worked at CEFAs.

The lantern will be on display along with photographs and other details of the shelling of the town in a special commemorative evening of the raid at the Sailors’ Bethel in Whapload Road on November 10.