King’s Lynn to celebrate first ever Pride parade

The first ever King's Lynn Pride parade will take place on Saturday, August 18. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

There will be an array of colour, glitter and music for the first ever Pride parade in King’s Lynn.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, a co-operative formed of local people committed to equality, have announced the first ever Pride event in King’s Lynn will take place on Saturday, August 18.

Crowds of people are expected to gather at the Tuesday Market Place from 12pm before the parade take to the streets, through the town and into The Walks from 1pm.

Celebrations will continue around the bandstand where speeches, stalls and snacks will keep the festival atmosphere alive until 5pm.

The celebration is one of many taking place around the country to recognise the LGBT+ community and to break down barriers, with the most recent Pride event in Norwich attracting thousands of people.

Organiser Josh Elms said: “We decided on the journey back from Norwich Pride last year that in 2018 King’s Lynn would host its own event, and the ideas came thick and fast following on from that.

“We’ve been meeting on a weekly basis to make sure we cover all the necessary details and have found local council officers and the police force and the local community at large to have been really supportive.”

Scores of local businesses and organisations have offered donations, publicity and support, including Unison, Bespak, West Norfolk Insurance Services Ltd, Unique Dreadlocks, Taylormade Tattooz, Phoenix Events East Ltd and The Horse Box Bar Co among many others.

Organisers Jordan Stokes and Jaymee Dunn, added: “We saw how well received the other Pride parades in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire have been and can’t wait to host our own.

“We know that many in the LGBT+ community still face discrimination and harassment and we want to break down barriers to understand the issues faced.”

Rachel Lawson, who is also part of the King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride team, said: “Many of the services that help people in need of support that are easily accessible in cities like Norwich are simply not around in West Norfolk and we intend to use this Pride as a springboard into making them available in our community.

“We want Pride to have a lasting, positive effect on people’s lives.”