Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

King’s Lynn to celebrate first ever Pride parade

PUBLISHED: 10:39 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:03 09 August 2018

The first ever King's Lynn Pride parade will take place on Saturday, August 18. Picture: Nick Butcher

The first ever King's Lynn Pride parade will take place on Saturday, August 18. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

There will be an array of colour, glitter and music for the first ever Pride parade in King’s Lynn.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, a co-operative formed of local people committed to equality, have announced the first ever Pride event in King’s Lynn will take place on Saturday, August 18.

Crowds of people are expected to gather at the Tuesday Market Place from 12pm before the parade take to the streets, through the town and into The Walks from 1pm.

Celebrations will continue around the bandstand where speeches, stalls and snacks will keep the festival atmosphere alive until 5pm.

The celebration is one of many taking place around the country to recognise the LGBT+ community and to break down barriers, with the most recent Pride event in Norwich attracting thousands of people.

Organiser Josh Elms said: “We decided on the journey back from Norwich Pride last year that in 2018 King’s Lynn would host its own event, and the ideas came thick and fast following on from that.

“We’ve been meeting on a weekly basis to make sure we cover all the necessary details and have found local council officers and the police force and the local community at large to have been really supportive.”

Scores of local businesses and organisations have offered donations, publicity and support, including Unison, Bespak, West Norfolk Insurance Services Ltd, Unique Dreadlocks, Taylormade Tattooz, Phoenix Events East Ltd and The Horse Box Bar Co among many others.

Organisers Jordan Stokes and Jaymee Dunn, added: “We saw how well received the other Pride parades in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire have been and can’t wait to host our own.

“We know that many in the LGBT+ community still face discrimination and harassment and we want to break down barriers to understand the issues faced.”

Rachel Lawson, who is also part of the King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride team, said: “Many of the services that help people in need of support that are easily accessible in cities like Norwich are simply not around in West Norfolk and we intend to use this Pride as a springboard into making them available in our community.

“We want Pride to have a lasting, positive effect on people’s lives.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast