Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire crews cut roof off car following Yarmouth crash

PUBLISHED: 19:08 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:08 28 August 2018

Photo: Denise Bradley

Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Suffolk Road in Southtown at around 17.24pm.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the roof of a vehicle and small gear was used to make vehicles and the surrounding area safe.

People on social media are reporting long delays in the Gapton Hall area and urging people to find alternative routes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Rush-hour drama as emergency services flock to rescue near Castle Mall

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Video: Watch: Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Here comes the sun: Norfolk set to warm up for final weeks of holidays

Field of Sunflowers by the road at Clippesby

Man in 50s arrested after making inappropriate comments to children on bus

Police.

Video: Unconscious woman arrested after rescue from Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich

Emergency services respond to an incident near Castle Mall PHOTO: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Video: Unconscious woman arrested after rescue from Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich

Emergency services respond to an incident near Castle Mall PHOTO: Peter Walsh

Video: Watch: Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Breaking News: STARTING XI: Big chance for Ben Godfrey to impress

Felix Passlack is in the Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norfolk railway gets boost in TV requests after BBC Bodyguard success

Bodyguard - David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast