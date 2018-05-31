Firefighters tackle field fires in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 21:47 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 21:47 05 August 2018
Archant
Firefighters have been called out to tackle field fires in Norfolk.
Appliances from Diss, East Harling and Thetford attended a stubble field on fire on Church Road, North Lopham at just before 7.30pm tonight (Sunday, August 5).
Crews used hose reel jets along with farm machinery and the misting unit to extinguish the fire.
Meanwhile, at 8.45pm an appliance from Hunstanton attended a fire in the open on Northgate in the town.
This was a false alarm caused by controlled burning.
