Dune and play equipment fires tackled in coastal village

Firefighters tackled dune and play area fires in Hemsby Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have been called out to tackle two blazes in Hemsby in the space of five hours.

The first incident saw firefighters called out to a dune fire on Saturday night.

The call was reported at 10.28pm.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: One appliance from Great Yarmouth attended a fire on the dunes at Hemsby. The crew used hand appliances and backpack sprayers to extinguish.”

The second call-out was made at 3.15am today.

The spokesman added: “An appliance from Martham attended childrens play equipment on fire. It was extinguished using hand appliances.”