Dune and play equipment fires tackled in coastal village
PUBLISHED: 08:55 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:55 05 August 2018
Firefighters have been called out to tackle two blazes in Hemsby in the space of five hours.
The first incident saw firefighters called out to a dune fire on Saturday night.
The call was reported at 10.28pm.
A spokesman for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: One appliance from Great Yarmouth attended a fire on the dunes at Hemsby. The crew used hand appliances and backpack sprayers to extinguish.”
The second call-out was made at 3.15am today.
The spokesman added: “An appliance from Martham attended childrens play equipment on fire. It was extinguished using hand appliances.”