Fire by town’s bridge was arson

The fire happened by Breydon Bridge Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

Firefighters have tackled a fire on the outskirts of Great Yarmouth that was started deliberately.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire in the open by the Breydon Bridge was reported to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at 9.49am today.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “One appliance from Great Yarmouth attended a fire in the open near Breydon Bridge. The crews used a hand appliance to extinguish and this was deliberate ignition.”

Great Yarmouth Police also issued travel advice, saying there may be delays.

The police said officers did attend the fire but were not needed to help deal with it.