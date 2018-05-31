Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire by town’s bridge was arson

PUBLISHED: 11:29 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 14 August 2018

The fire happened by Breydon Bridge Picture: James Bass

The fire happened by Breydon Bridge Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Firefighters have tackled a fire on the outskirts of Great Yarmouth that was started deliberately.

The fire in the open by the Breydon Bridge was reported to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at 9.49am today.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “One appliance from Great Yarmouth attended a fire in the open near Breydon Bridge. The crews used a hand appliance to extinguish and this was deliberate ignition.”

Great Yarmouth Police also issued travel advice, saying there may be delays.

The police said officers did attend the fire but were not needed to help deal with it.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast