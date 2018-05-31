Search

Firefighters quash morning building blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:20 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:34 09 August 2018

Firefighters were called to an agricultural farm building. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to an agricultural farm building. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Fire crews rushed to a first floor building fire this morning in Lowestoft.

Two engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called at 6.45am this morning to deal with a blaze on Newcombe Road.

The fire was successfully dealt with and out by 7.12am.

A fire service spokesman said: “We had two engines arrive on the scene, there was a fire on the first floor of a domestic or business premises.”

The two crews were from Lowestoft South and Lowestoft North.

The incident follows a fire in the open last night on Winnipeg Road which the fire service were called to at 6.36pm, but the blaze was over by around 7pm.

One engine from Lowestoft South was also called to the large grass fire in Caister, near Great Yarmouth, last night.

The fire started in scrub and gorse close to Seashore Caravan Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday evening, quickly spreading to Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club and northwards towards the lifeboat station.

