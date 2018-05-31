Fire crews called to blaze near former airfield

Fire crews were called in to put out a blaze in farm land in Matlaske, near a former Royal Air Force airfield.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze at a former airfield in Matlaske, north Norfolk. Picture: WWW.PIERROTPHOTO.CO.UK Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze at a former airfield in Matlaske, north Norfolk. Picture: WWW.PIERROTPHOTO.CO.UK

Crews from Sheringham, Holt and Cromer fire stations went to the scene of the fire in a stubble field at around 2.20pm today (Tuesday, August 7).

Crews used hose reel jets and beaters and had the fire under control by just after 3pm.

The last fire crew were away from the scene at around 4pm.