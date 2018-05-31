Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters attend a vehicle fire in Taverham

PUBLISHED: 22:21 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:34 24 August 2018

Firefighters have been called to a vehicle fire in Taverham . Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters have been called to a vehicle fire in Taverham . Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Firefighters have attended a vehicle fire in Taverham.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service where called to the incident, in Isbets Dale at 8.54pm on Friday night.

Two vehicles where involved in the fire which also caused partial damage to a nearby by building. Crews from Carrow,

Sprowston and Earlham attended the scene.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and jets to extinguish the flames, a thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Beach goers warned that taking pebbles away is illegal

Sheringham beach celebrates Norfolk Day Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fire Crews attend two separate road traffic collisions within ten minutes

Fire crews where called to two separate road traffic collisions within ten minutes on Friday night. Photo: Steve Adams

Police on scene as crash blocks Norwich road

The scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Lifeboat rescues three people on inflatable dinghy floating three quarters of a mile out to sea

Sea Palling lifeboat Picture: Sea Palling lifeboat

Norwich drivers to face diversions because of A47 Postwick bridge work

Resurfacing work on one of the bridges at Postwick will mean diversions for drivers. Picture: Mike Page

Beach goers warned that taking pebbles away is illegal

Sheringham beach celebrates Norfolk Day Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast