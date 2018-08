Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams Archant

Fire fighters are on the scene of a fire in a commercial property in Scottow.

Three appliances, from North Walsham, Alysham and Sprowston where called to the fire in Lamas Road, Scottow at around 7.30 this morning.

Crews where still on the scene at 8am.