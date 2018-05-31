Firefighters called in as two combine harvesters catch fire

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tackling fires.

Fire crews were called to tackle fires that engulfed two combine harvesters and fields as work resumes on the harvest following the return of hot weather.

Firefighters from Wymondham, Attleborough and Hethersett attended Dykebeck Lane at Wymondham to a combine harvester and field on fire at 12.10pm today.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the combine fire, with support from the water carrier from Hethersett, and hand appliances and hose reel jets to extinguish the field on fire.

Earlier appliances from Attleborough and Long Stratton attended Rectory Lane at Bunwell at 10.30am to another combine harvester on fire. Firefighters used hose reel jets and thermal image cameras to extinguish the blaze.