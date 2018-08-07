Video

Firefighters tackle undergrowth fire on the edge of the A11

The damage caused by the fire which took hold of a verge along the A11 close to Elveden. Picture: Submitted Archant

Firefighters tackled a verge fire which was close to the edge of the A11.

At 2.49pm on Monday, Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to an undergrowth fire on the verge of the Southbound A11 close to Elveden.

The area alight measured 300m by 20m.

Due to its proximity with the road, Suffolk police were called to provide traffic management. One lane of the Southbound carriageway was closed which caused tailbacks stretching for two miles.

In total four fire vehicles attended, including a water carrier, from both Suffolk and Norfolk.

The fire was brought under control, quite quickly, by 3.56pm.

It is not known what caused the fire, but an investigation is not being carried out by the fire service.

With the tinderbox conditions, people are reminded to be careful when disposing of cigarette butts, including when flicking them out of the car.