Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Firefighters tackle undergrowth fire on the edge of the A11

PUBLISHED: 10:09 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:39 07 August 2018

The damage caused by the fire which took hold of a verge along the A11 close to Elveden. Picture: Submitted

The damage caused by the fire which took hold of a verge along the A11 close to Elveden. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Firefighters tackled a verge fire which was close to the edge of the A11.

At 2.49pm on Monday, Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to an undergrowth fire on the verge of the Southbound A11 close to Elveden.

The area alight measured 300m by 20m.

The damage caused by the fire which took hold of a verge along the A11 close to Elveden. Picture: SubmittedThe damage caused by the fire which took hold of a verge along the A11 close to Elveden. Picture: Submitted

Due to its proximity with the road, Suffolk police were called to provide traffic management. One lane of the Southbound carriageway was closed which caused tailbacks stretching for two miles.

In total four fire vehicles attended, including a water carrier, from both Suffolk and Norfolk.

The fire was brought under control, quite quickly, by 3.56pm.

It is not known what caused the fire, but an investigation is not being carried out by the fire service.

With the tinderbox conditions, people are reminded to be careful when disposing of cigarette butts, including when flicking them out of the car.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast