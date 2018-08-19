Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Fire Service try to track down owners of burnt down former Pontins site on Twitter

PUBLISHED: 15:22 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:23 19 August 2018

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the former Pontins site at Hemsby. Picture: Mick Howes

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the former Pontins site at Hemsby. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has taken to Twitter in an attempt to track down the site owners of the derelict Pontins resort in Hemsby.

Developers and site owners, Northern Trust – who are based in Chorley – unveiled redevelopment plans for the former 2,440-capacity holiday camp in Hemsby, which has been empty since 2008 in June of this year.

Northern Trust Company Ltd entered plans for 190 homes, retail development and holiday accommodation on the 22-acre site in Beach Road.

A decision on the plans is due by September 7.

But, following this morning’s severe blaze, and after “urgently” attempting to get hold of the site owners the fire service tweeted the company: “Please can someone contact us urgently regarding the fire at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. We have been unable to reach anyone at the company.”

Speaking at the site of the blaze this morning, incident commander for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, group manager Simon Mason, said: “We have been on site this morning, since just after 1am. At the height of the fire we had 12 appliances with three additional support services.

“Since around about 6.30am this morning we have scaled the incident back and we currently have five appliances on site.

“The initial fire was very severe in the building and the crews worked incredibly well to knock the fire back and we have managed to contain the fire to this main part of the building, which is approximately 75m by about 50m.

“Crews are likely to remain on scene well into the weekend as although the fire is extinguished with only isolated hotspots remaining in the rubble we will be dealing with all the hotspots remaining.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Mick HowesFirefighters tackle the blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Mick Howes

“The biggest issue we have got is the collapse of the roof structure, which is preventing us safely putting firefighters into the building, so all firefighting is having to be done externally and that will result in us having to remain on scene for some days to make sure the fire is fully extinguished before we hand the site back to the site owners.”

Northern Trust have been contacted for comment.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why festival season can give businesses a reason to celebrate

Music fans enjoying Wolf Alice at Latitude 2018. The regional director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking says businesses should make the most of opportunities presented by festivals. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast