Fire Service try to track down owners of burnt down former Pontins site on Twitter

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the former Pontins site at Hemsby. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has taken to Twitter in an attempt to track down the site owners of the derelict Pontins resort in Hemsby.

Developers and site owners, Northern Trust – who are based in Chorley – unveiled redevelopment plans for the former 2,440-capacity holiday camp in Hemsby, which has been empty since 2008 in June of this year.

Northern Trust Company Ltd entered plans for 190 homes, retail development and holiday accommodation on the 22-acre site in Beach Road.

A decision on the plans is due by September 7.

But, following this morning’s severe blaze, and after “urgently” attempting to get hold of the site owners the fire service tweeted the company: “Please can someone contact us urgently regarding the fire at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. We have been unable to reach anyone at the company.”

Speaking at the site of the blaze this morning, incident commander for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, group manager Simon Mason, said: “We have been on site this morning, since just after 1am. At the height of the fire we had 12 appliances with three additional support services.

“Since around about 6.30am this morning we have scaled the incident back and we currently have five appliances on site.

“The initial fire was very severe in the building and the crews worked incredibly well to knock the fire back and we have managed to contain the fire to this main part of the building, which is approximately 75m by about 50m.

“Crews are likely to remain on scene well into the weekend as although the fire is extinguished with only isolated hotspots remaining in the rubble we will be dealing with all the hotspots remaining.

“The biggest issue we have got is the collapse of the roof structure, which is preventing us safely putting firefighters into the building, so all firefighting is having to be done externally and that will result in us having to remain on scene for some days to make sure the fire is fully extinguished before we hand the site back to the site owners.”

Northern Trust have been contacted for comment.