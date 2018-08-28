Fire Service called to a house fire in King’s Lynn

Fire service have been called to a house fire in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The emergency services have been called to a house fire in King’s Lynn.

Norfolk fire and Rescue Service where called to the blaze in Losinga Road at around 4.25 this morning.

Crews from King’s Lynn, Terrington and Sandringham are at the scene and using a hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and a ladder platform to tackle the flames.

The ambulance service has also been called.

Losinga Road has been closed from both directions while fire crews extinguish the fire.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.