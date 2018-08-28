Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire among rotten railway sleepers in Dereham

PUBLISHED: 12:44 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:44 02 September 2018

Dereham's Mid Norfolk Railway was the location for the start of the BBC's Bodyguard series. Picture: Archant

Dereham's Mid Norfolk Railway was the location for the start of the BBC's Bodyguard series. Picture: Archant

Archant

Firefighters were called to the Yaxham area this morning after rotten railway sleepers caught fire.

Two crews and a water carrier were called at 8.40am to a blaze in the open close to the Whinburgh Road, in Dereham.

George Saville, general manager of the Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) said: “We’ve had some where we’ve been doing renewals.

“The rotten sleepers dried out and unfortunately caught fire.”

He added that no one had been injured in the fire.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a fire in some railway sleepers.

“We are going back this afternoon to make sure it’s been completely put out.”

The crews from Dereham and Hethersett used hoses to extinguish the fire and left the scene just after 11am.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Diss

Diss sign. Photo: Archant

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Video: ‘Holy Grail’ classic bike and car collection including Vincent Black Shadow up for auction

East Anglian Motor Auctions. Two Austin Healey Sprites which are for sale. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Britain’s oldest person, Olive Boar from East Anglia, has died

Britain's oldest person Olive Boar has died aged 113. Picture: COURTESY OF ROBIN BOAR

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Gallery: Spot yourself in our Saturday Sundown Festival photo gallery

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Video: WATCH: Fire tears through house in King’s Lynn

A house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Fire among rotten railway sleepers in Dereham

Dereham's Mid Norfolk Railway was the location for the start of the BBC's Bodyguard series. Picture: Archant

Crews tackle fire in Wells after sofa set alight

Two fire crews put out a blaze at a home in Wells after a sofa was accidentally set alight. Photo: Denise Bradley

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast