Fire among rotten railway sleepers in Dereham

Dereham's Mid Norfolk Railway was the location for the start of the BBC's Bodyguard series. Picture: Archant Archant

Firefighters were called to the Yaxham area this morning after rotten railway sleepers caught fire.

Two crews and a water carrier were called at 8.40am to a blaze in the open close to the Whinburgh Road, in Dereham.

George Saville, general manager of the Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) said: “We’ve had some where we’ve been doing renewals.

“The rotten sleepers dried out and unfortunately caught fire.”

He added that no one had been injured in the fire.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a fire in some railway sleepers.

“We are going back this afternoon to make sure it’s been completely put out.”

The crews from Dereham and Hethersett used hoses to extinguish the fire and left the scene just after 11am.