Fire tears through house in King’s Lynn

A house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Fire has gutted a house and damaged a neighbouring property.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An aerial ladder was used to tackle the fierce blaze Picture: Michael Jordan An aerial ladder was used to tackle the fierce blaze Picture: Michael Jordan

Flames tore through the semi-detached home in Losinga Road, King’s Lynn, in the early hours of today.

Firefighters from King’s Lynn, Terrington and Sandringham took more than two hours to put out the blaze. Police closed off Losinga Road and warned people to avoid the area.

The rooff of the house has been completely destroyed Picture: Chris Bishop The rooff of the house has been completely destroyed Picture: Chris Bishop

The roof and first floor of the house have collapsed, while the fire has also damaged the house next door.

Neighbour Michael Jordan captured dramatic pictures of the blaze in progress on his mobile phone.

Smoke billowing from the house at the height of the blaze Picture: Michael Jordan Smoke billowing from the house at the height of the blaze Picture: Michael Jordan

“I got a call from my mum, she said there’s a great big fire,” he said. “It’s gutted it.

“We were told there was no-one in. The floor boards have all collapsed, the beams have gone as well, it’s a complete tear-down.”

Firefighters from King's Lynn, Terrington and Sandringham attended the incident Picture: Michael Jordan Firefighters from King's Lynn, Terrington and Sandringham attended the incident Picture: Michael Jordan

One appliance was still at the scene this morning, while engineers were working to seal off the gas supply.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said it was not yet known what caused the fire. A seal has been put in place while fire investigators carry out enquiries.