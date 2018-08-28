Fire tears through house in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 09:02 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:54 02 September 2018
Fire has gutted a house and damaged a neighbouring property.
Flames tore through the semi-detached home in Losinga Road, King’s Lynn, in the early hours of today.
Firefighters from King’s Lynn, Terrington and Sandringham took more than two hours to put out the blaze. Police closed off Losinga Road and warned people to avoid the area.
The roof and first floor of the house have collapsed, while the fire has also damaged the house next door.
Neighbour Michael Jordan captured dramatic pictures of the blaze in progress on his mobile phone.
“I got a call from my mum, she said there’s a great big fire,” he said. “It’s gutted it.
“We were told there was no-one in. The floor boards have all collapsed, the beams have gone as well, it’s a complete tear-down.”
One appliance was still at the scene this morning, while engineers were working to seal off the gas supply.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said it was not yet known what caused the fire. A seal has been put in place while fire investigators carry out enquiries.