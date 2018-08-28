Fire crews tackle chimney fire, bin fire, and help following a crash during busy weekend

Firefighters dealt with a number of incidents in Thetford this weekend. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

It has been a busy weekend for Norfolk Fire and Rescue in Thetford responding to several call-outs.

On Saturday, at around 5.30pm, one crew was send to King Street in the town to extinguish a bin fire.

Just before 11pm, a crew made a car safe following a crash on Guildhall Street.

On Sunday, at around 10am, the fire service were called to reports of a chimney fire on Raymond Street.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue service said: “One appliance from Thetford attended a chimney fire on Raymond Street. The crews used a thermal imaging camera and chimney equipment.”

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have dealt with 58 incidents in total over the last three days, according to their website.

