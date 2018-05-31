Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four fire crews tackle caravan blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:01 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:20 17 August 2018

The aftermath of the caravan fire at Lingwood. Photo: John Alison.

The aftermath of the caravan fire at Lingwood. Photo: John Alison.

Archant

Four fire engines tackled a caravan blaze at Lingwood in the early hours of this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Carrow, Acle, Sprowston and Earlham were called to Orchard Close shortly before 1am.

They spent almost one hour and 20 minutes at the scene, and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The fire service said no one was injured and no one had to be rescued.

Lingwood is located east of Norwich in the Broadland district.

• Did you see what happened? Call or text Luke Powell on 07918905554 or email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast