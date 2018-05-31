Fire fighters called to an incident in Thorpe
PUBLISHED: 18:38 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:38 24 August 2018
Archant
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have attended a building fire in Thorpe today.
Crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham where called to the fire in Ethel Road, at 3.37pm.
Officers wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, a thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.
Crews left the scene at 4.20pm.
Ethel Road was closed to allow the Fire service to access the road, it has since re-opened.