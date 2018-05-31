Fire Crews attend two separate road traffic collisions within ten minutes
PUBLISHED: 23:21 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:21 24 August 2018
Archant
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have attended a series of road traffic accidents.
Fire crews received two separate call outs to road traffic collisions within the space of ten minutes on Friday night (August 24).
The first incident was reported in Roudham Heath, at 9.46pm, with crews from Thetford, Brandon and Attleborough attending the scene. Firefighters made the vehicles and the surrounding area safe.
Then at 9.54pm, crews from Long Stratton and Wroxham attended a road traffic accident on the A140 in Long Stratton.
Police and the ambulance service where present at both call outs.