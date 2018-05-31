Search

Fire crews called to blaze in 20-acre field

PUBLISHED: 15:35 07 August 2018

Fire crews dealt with a fire affecting 20 acres of land in Mutford. Picture: Google

Fire crews dealt with a fire affecting 20 acres of land in Mutford. Picture: Google

Firefighters were out in force to deal with a fire that affected an area of 20 acres.

Several crews were mobilised at 1.51pm this afternoon following reports of a field fire on Dairy Lane in Mutford.

Upon arrival at the scene, those battling the fire used three hose reel jets and beaters to extinguish various small fires within the crop field. With the help of a local farmer, firebreaks were constructed to stop the fire from spreading.

The scene was considered safe at about 3pm, but two vehicles remained on scene to dampen down remaining hotspots.

