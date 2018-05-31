Search

‘Way too early’- Christmas products spotted on sale in August

PUBLISHED: 11:40 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:24 15 August 2018

Christmas greeting cards on sale in August at Haymarket Card Factory, Norwich. Photo: Submitted

The season to be jolly is still months away but Christmas cards and chocolate are already out in force.

Tesco Drayton has lots of chocolate boxes in store (Image: Mary Wright)Tesco Drayton has lots of chocolate boxes in store (Image: Mary Wright)

Members of the public have spotted Christmas cards in stock across the country, including in Norfolk’s Chapelfield shopping centre and Card Factory stores.

People have also seen Tesco supermarkets selling Christmas selection boxes of chocolates and ‘Christmas Eve boxes’ in QD.

Social media users discussed the sightings with mixed responses.

Lisa Edmonds said: “Way too early. Small kids have no concept of time and when they see advent calendars in shops in the first week of September they drive parents mad as they think Christmas is like a week later.”

Tina Reeve said: “August is far too early. Summer is not even over let alone Halloween or bonfire night. Stop being in such a rush. The year goes by too quickly as it is.”

Olly Whitmore said: “Supply and demand on this. People will buy the stock so of course retailers will get it out on sale. Maybe it will actually help high street stores with the battle vs. the internet.”

Misty Bull said: “I’d rather they restocked with fans than Christmas stuff. It’s time businesses catered for the here and now a bit better.”

Samantha Sahota said: “I’m all for it, it helps ease the financial burden if stuff is available earlier.”

What do you think, too early or useful for getting ahead? Let us know in the comments.

