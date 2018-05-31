Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Box office opens for festival Extra in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 09:11 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:11 07 August 2018

The Brook Street Band, who will be performing at Festival Extra. Picture: Dan Bridge

The Brook Street Band, who will be performing at Festival Extra. Picture: Dan Bridge

© Dan Bridge

The box office opens on Monday for Festival Extra, three days of music, exhibitions, talks and films in King’s Lynn.

The event is being staged over the weekend of October 12 - 14, at different venues around the town.

“The Festival board was delighted to be invited to take part in a new cultural tourism initiative to attract visitors outside the traditional tourism season.” said festival chairman Alison Croose.

A high profile feature of the event will be an exhibition of modern and contemporary works from the Norwich Castle collection.

Paintings by L S Lowry, John Piper and Frances Kearney will be on show in the Fermoy Gallery, at the Guildhall of St George, on King Street, from October 12 until November 3.

The programme is closely linked with Lynn’s outstanding cultural heritage and will begin with a coffee concert at Lynn Town Hall given by Kathleen Ferrier award winners, baritone James Newby and pianist, Joseph Middleton.

In the evening, at King’s Lynn Minster, a silent film of Phantom of the Opera will be accompanied by live music from Minima, a group which performs 21st Century interpretation to silent images on screen.

On October 13 a coffee concert in Lynn’s oldest church, 11th Century All Saints, on Hillington Square, will feature harpist Oliver Wass.

Later in the day, the world-class Cory Band will visit Lynn for the first time to give a concert in the famed acoustic of St Nicholas Chapel.

One of the oldest brass bands in the world, it was originally formeed in the Rhondda Valley, in South Wales, in 1884.

On October 14, films from the East Anglian Film Archive relating to West Norfolk will be shown at St George’s Guildhall, followed by an early music recital by the Brook Street Band, one of the foremost interpreters of Handel’s music.

On Friday and Saturday afternoons, events will focus on the newly-restored organ at St Nicholas Chapel, on St Ann’s Street, and Lynn Minster’s Snetzler organ.

Recitals will be given by expert organists Henry Fairs and Martin Schmeding.

For bookings call the box office at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on 01553 764864 or go online to www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast