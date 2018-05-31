Box office opens for festival Extra in King’s Lynn

The Brook Street Band, who will be performing at Festival Extra. Picture: Dan Bridge © Dan Bridge

The box office opens on Monday for Festival Extra, three days of music, exhibitions, talks and films in King’s Lynn.

The event is being staged over the weekend of October 12 - 14, at different venues around the town.

“The Festival board was delighted to be invited to take part in a new cultural tourism initiative to attract visitors outside the traditional tourism season.” said festival chairman Alison Croose.

A high profile feature of the event will be an exhibition of modern and contemporary works from the Norwich Castle collection.

Paintings by L S Lowry, John Piper and Frances Kearney will be on show in the Fermoy Gallery, at the Guildhall of St George, on King Street, from October 12 until November 3.

The programme is closely linked with Lynn’s outstanding cultural heritage and will begin with a coffee concert at Lynn Town Hall given by Kathleen Ferrier award winners, baritone James Newby and pianist, Joseph Middleton.

In the evening, at King’s Lynn Minster, a silent film of Phantom of the Opera will be accompanied by live music from Minima, a group which performs 21st Century interpretation to silent images on screen.

On October 13 a coffee concert in Lynn’s oldest church, 11th Century All Saints, on Hillington Square, will feature harpist Oliver Wass.

Later in the day, the world-class Cory Band will visit Lynn for the first time to give a concert in the famed acoustic of St Nicholas Chapel.

One of the oldest brass bands in the world, it was originally formeed in the Rhondda Valley, in South Wales, in 1884.

On October 14, films from the East Anglian Film Archive relating to West Norfolk will be shown at St George’s Guildhall, followed by an early music recital by the Brook Street Band, one of the foremost interpreters of Handel’s music.

On Friday and Saturday afternoons, events will focus on the newly-restored organ at St Nicholas Chapel, on St Ann’s Street, and Lynn Minster’s Snetzler organ.

Recitals will be given by expert organists Henry Fairs and Martin Schmeding.

For bookings call the box office at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on 01553 764864 or go online to www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk