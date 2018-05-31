Road in west Norfolk village to be closed for repair works

Feltwell Road in Southery will be closed for a few days in September for repairs. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A road in west Norfolk will be closed for a number of days to allow for repair works to take place.

Work will begin on the B1160 Feltwell Road, Southery, on Tuesday, September 4.

It is expected the works will take four days to complete and will extend from the village speed limit to the junction with the B1160 Decoy Road. The road will be closed to all through traffic, except for residents who live within the closure.

A fully signed diversion route via B1160 Southery, A10 Downham Market, A1122 Stradsett, A134 Wereham and B1160 Wereham, will be in operation for the duration of the works.

Access to businesses and properties will be maintained from one end of the closure but people are warned their may be disruption.

The works, which will cost £83,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.