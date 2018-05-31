Dozens of firefighters battle house fire for four hours overnight

Fire crews have been battling a house fire in Feltwell. Photo: Steve Adams Archant

More than 30 firefighters battled a house fire in Feltwell for around four hours overnight.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended Lodge Road at around 12.45am.

Crews on the scene included Methwold, Thetford, Brandon, Mildenhall, Fakenham and the water carrier and Earlham and the aerial ladder platform.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called but the fire service were unable to confirm what injuries have been sustained.

“We will be looking to do fire investigations today,” a spokesman said.

More follows.