House fire in which a man in his 70s died is not being treated as suspicious

A man died following at a house fire in Feltwell. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

Police have said they are not treating a bungalow fire in which a man aged in his 70s died, as suspicious.

A man died following a house fire in Feltwell. Picture: Ian Burt

The man, who was the only occupant of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at the property near East Hall, off Lodge Road in Feltwell.

More than 30 firefighters from across Norfolk and Suffolk battled the blaze, which was reported to the fire service at around 12.45am on Wednesday.

A seal was in place for much of the day, while fire investigators and a police forensic team carried out an investigation into the cause of the fire, and was lifted at 3pm.

A police spokesman said: “The body is still yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

“Officers, assisted by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, are yet to establish the cause of the fire and whilst it is being treated as unexplained, it is not believed to be suspicious.”