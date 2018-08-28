10th anniversary of Fawkes in the Walks goes off with a bang

Fawkes in the Walks returned for it's 10th anniversary. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker Archant

Thousands of people descended upon The Walks, King’s Lynn, last night for the 10th annual Fawkes in the Walks firework display.

Thousands of spectators filled The Walks Park for the 10th anniversary of Fawkes inthe Walks. Photo: Carrie Ingram-Gettins Thousands of spectators filled The Walks Park for the 10th anniversary of Fawkes inthe Walks. Photo: Carrie Ingram-Gettins

The night began with the lighting of a traditional bonfire by West Norfolk Mayor, Nick Daubney.

The park was filled to the brim with people braving the cold and enjoying a vast array of fairground rides, stalls, hook-a-ducks and live music.

Heads were soon turned to the sky for the evenings main event, a thrilling and dazzling fireworks display.

The free event, organised by West Norfolk council, saw the return of the popular Fawkes in the Walks, snapchat filter, which saw hundreds of ‘selfies’ being taken to mark the occasion.

Bonfire was egnighted by the Mayor of West Norfolk, Nick Daubney to open the event. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker Bonfire was egnighted by the Mayor of West Norfolk, Nick Daubney to open the event. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker

Jennifer Pritchard, 32, travelled from Swaffham to the event for the first time with her four year old daughter, said: “It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves, my daughter had a lovely time. The fireworks were great and I will definitely be back next year.”