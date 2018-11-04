Search

Father Christmas gets set to return to historic windmill for series of grotto appearances

04 November, 2018 - 15:19
Father Christmas is arriving at Dereham Windmill in time for Christmas. Picture; Matthew Usher.

He’s everyone’s favourite resident of the North Pole who dresses in red and white and owns a magical flying sleigh.

And Father Christmas is now getting ready to make a return to a venue which has become something of a second home for him in mid Norfolk, the Dereham Windmill in Greenfields Road.

The generous character will set up his grotto inside the windmill’s tower to meet youngsters from across the area between 1.30pm and 3.45pm on the following dates: Saturday, December 8, Sunday, December 9, Saturday, December 15, Sunday, December 16, Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23.

On December 9 the jolly man in the suit will be joined by miniature donkeys, standing in for Rudolf and the rest of the reindeer who are in training for their big night.

Cost is £6 per child, including a present from Santa and access to the windmill’s Christmas exhibits. Entry for accompanying adults is £2, including a hot drink.

