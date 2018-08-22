Search

Network improvements for Vodafone customers in Norfolk town

22 August, 2018 - 16:30
King Street in Thetford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

King Street in Thetford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Network improvements in the Thetford area mean Vodafone customers can now enjoy faster 4G mobile speeds.

Residents and visitors to the town will also benefit from a more reliable 3G voice coverage signal which the company has said will bring clearer conversations with fewer drop out calls and a faster connection time.

Faster 4G speeds means less time waiting for web pages to load.

The improvements are part of Vodafone’s largest ever UK network and services investment programme which has led to approximately 97pc of Norfolk’s population now receiving 4G coverage.

Vodafone UK’s chief technology officer Scott Petty said: “Mobile connectivity plays a vital role in supporting the economy and keeping communities in touch. That is why we’ve invested billions in our UK network and services since 2014, and expect to spend around a further £2 billion over the next few years.”

