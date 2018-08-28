Search

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

PUBLISHED: 10:15 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:45 02 September 2018

Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

From left to right, Rebecca Kilkick, Katie Kilkick, and Gemma Reynolds. Picture: Gemma ReynoldsFrom left to right, Rebecca Kilkick, Katie Kilkick, and Gemma Reynolds. Picture: Gemma Reynolds

According to the Britannia Pier Facebook page, the show was cancelled due to Mr Andre falling ill.

Less than 24 hours earlier he had posted pictures showing him on holiday in Florida.

Gemma Reynolds, 36, an administrator from Great Yarmouth, said her disabled sister, Katie Killick, 35, was devastated to miss out on what she described as a “life-long dream”.

Miss Reynolds said: “Katie is devastated. She suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and she lost her partner three years ago to cancer.

“This is one of her life-long dreams to see him and this is the third time he has cancelled.”

She added: “It is not fair. Yes he is famous and has a big fan base but he is a human and he can go on holiday, but to post pictures less than 24 hours before he was due to meet a lot of fans is just heart-breaking.

“All these fans are seeing that he has had a great family holiday, it has just really ruffled my feathers.”

Karen Garlick said: “Can’t believe he cancelled again, gutted, was looking forward to the show. Get well soon Pete.”

Steph Leanne Hood said: “Yes I was supposed to go with my brother in law. Really gutted.”

Darren Stone said: “So he’d rather holiday in Florida then play to the just over 200 people who paid to see him in Yarmouth. Third time cancelled (twice Brittania Pier, once Ocean Rooms), maybe stop booking him as he is a has been.”

Val Nash added: “He is on holiday in Florida with kids. My sister and I were going tonight. Won’t bother again.”

Some fans, however, said Mr Andre deserved sympathy rather than condemnation.

Emma Hatfield said: “He is poorly, some of you are pathetic accusing a man who has taken ill. By the way it is not cancelled it is postponed and full refunds will be honoured to those who can’t rearrange.”

Britannia Pier and Mr Andre’s agent have been contacted for comment.

