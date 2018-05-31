Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Daniel Farke: Show your support for City manager

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 August 2018

Daniel Farke masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Daniel Farke masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Now is your chance to show your support for Daniel Farke – by picking up one of our masks of the German manager.

Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The same idea for Wes Hoolahan’s Norwich City farewell inspired the Irish legend to score in his final game for the club against Leeds United last season.

And we hope there will be similar good luck with the Daniel Farke masks ahead of Norwich City’s first home match of the season, against West Brom on Saturday.

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Evening News, said: “We had a really good reaction to the masks we produced for Wes Hoolahan’s Norwich City farewell, with thousands being worn on his final match.

“We thought, with Norwich’s first home game on the horizon, we’d do the same again to show our support for Farke and the team as the season gets under way.”

Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The masks, which will  see the stadium filled with  the German manager’s face, will be available in goody  bags sold with the newspaper at various points around Carrow Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Daniel Farke mask. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast