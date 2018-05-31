Daniel Farke: Show your support for City manager

Daniel Farke masks.

Now is your chance to show your support for Daniel Farke – by picking up one of our masks of the German manager.

Daniel Farke mask.

The same idea for Wes Hoolahan’s Norwich City farewell inspired the Irish legend to score in his final game for the club against Leeds United last season.

And we hope there will be similar good luck with the Daniel Farke masks ahead of Norwich City’s first home match of the season, against West Brom on Saturday.

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Evening News, said: “We had a really good reaction to the masks we produced for Wes Hoolahan’s Norwich City farewell, with thousands being worn on his final match.

“We thought, with Norwich’s first home game on the horizon, we’d do the same again to show our support for Farke and the team as the season gets under way.”

Daniel Farke mask.

The masks, which will see the stadium filled with the German manager’s face, will be available in goody bags sold with the newspaper at various points around Carrow Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke mask.