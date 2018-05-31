Family travelled from Newcastle to Norwich to visit ‘wonderful’ GoGoHare trail

The Hardy family with the Barley Hare, their final hare on the trail. Picture: Sharon Hardy Sharon Hardy

A little girl and her parents have travelled all the way from Newcastle to Norfolk, to visit the county’s GoGoHares.

Jasmine Hardy with the Harleston Hare. Picture: Sharon Hardy Jasmine Hardy with the Harleston Hare. Picture: Sharon Hardy

Jasmine Hardy, 10, and her parents Sharon and David visited every one of the hares across the county, as well as seeing over 150 of the leverets.

Mrs Hardy, 53, said: “Jasmine has just always loved the trails. There was a snow dog trail here, and then we travelled to see them in Cardiff. The trail just works so wonderfully in Norfolk because of the effort everyone puts in. The trail map and app just works so well for kids her age.

“The volunteers who run the twitter accounts for the hares also bring the hares to life, it’s magical.”

Mrs Hardy continued: “There’s no way I’d be able to convince Jasmine to spend a week walking around cathedrals and exploring a city, but this is the perfect way for her to explore new places.”

Mrs Hardy, who works in HR, added: “It’s so sociable too. Everyone was so friendly when we went into the small businesses to see the leverets, and the other people doing the trail. We would absolutely love to come back.”

Jasmine said: “My favourite hares were Honey Bunny and Betsy the Hare. I first started really liking the trails when there was one in Newcastle, and I learned so many things about the places I lived which I didn’t know. I think it’s a really good way to explore new places.

“My favourite place in Norfolk to visit was Cromer. I really liked being able to look at the sea and visiting all the shops and of course the ice cream!”

Jasmine added: “If I could create my own trail I would choose the animal to be unicorns. I’ve already designed my unicorn and it would be galaxy themed. I’d like it to be around London because I’ve never been there before.”

For each of the hares, the Hardy family donated £1 to Break. Mrs Hardy said: “I think it was important for us to remember that even though this is fun for us, the trail is for a really good cause. We wanted to say thank you.”