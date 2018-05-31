Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family travelled from Newcastle to Norwich to visit ‘wonderful’ GoGoHare trail

PUBLISHED: 10:50 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:04 20 August 2018

The Hardy family with the Barley Hare, their final hare on the trail. Picture: Sharon Hardy

The Hardy family with the Barley Hare, their final hare on the trail. Picture: Sharon Hardy

Sharon Hardy

A little girl and her parents have travelled all the way from Newcastle to Norfolk, to visit the county’s GoGoHares.

Jasmine Hardy with the Harleston Hare. Picture: Sharon HardyJasmine Hardy with the Harleston Hare. Picture: Sharon Hardy

Jasmine Hardy, 10, and her parents Sharon and David visited every one of the hares across the county, as well as seeing over 150 of the leverets.

Mrs Hardy, 53, said: “Jasmine has just always loved the trails. There was a snow dog trail here, and then we travelled to see them in Cardiff. The trail just works so wonderfully in Norfolk because of the effort everyone puts in. The trail map and app just works so well for kids her age.

“The volunteers who run the twitter accounts for the hares also bring the hares to life, it’s magical.”

Mrs Hardy continued: “There’s no way I’d be able to convince Jasmine to spend a week walking around cathedrals and exploring a city, but this is the perfect way for her to explore new places.”

Mrs Hardy, who works in HR, added: “It’s so sociable too. Everyone was so friendly when we went into the small businesses to see the leverets, and the other people doing the trail. We would absolutely love to come back.”

Jasmine said: “My favourite hares were Honey Bunny and Betsy the Hare. I first started really liking the trails when there was one in Newcastle, and I learned so many things about the places I lived which I didn’t know. I think it’s a really good way to explore new places.

“My favourite place in Norfolk to visit was Cromer. I really liked being able to look at the sea and visiting all the shops and of course the ice cream!”

Jasmine added: “If I could create my own trail I would choose the animal to be unicorns. I’ve already designed my unicorn and it would be galaxy themed. I’d like it to be around London because I’ve never been there before.”

For each of the hares, the Hardy family donated £1 to Break.  Mrs Hardy said: “I think it was important for us to remember that even though this is fun for us, the trail is for a really good cause. We wanted to say thank you.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast