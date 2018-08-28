Search

Market to host first family fun event

PUBLISHED: 10:30 30 August 2018

randon market place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A west Suffolk market will hold its first family fun Saturday at the weekend as part of a council initiative and visitors are being urged to support the event.

Brandon Market will host the event on September 1 and visitors can enjoy free giveaways, family-friendly activities, and extra stalls and music. West Suffolk councils, made up of Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council, run a range of similar events at markets across the area.

Fun Saturdays will also take place on October 6, November 3, and December 1.

There will be a mix of free family entertainment including puppet shows, live music and arts and crafts as well as a selection of craft and community stalls.

Anyone interested in becoming a market trader can email sharon.fairweather@westsuffolk.gov.uk

