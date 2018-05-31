Family fun festival held in coastal village

Angie Bennett at the Hemsby Festival

A festival full of family fun is being held in Hemsby today.

The special stage at the Hemsby Festival

The Hemsby Festival is being staged at the village’s Water Lane Playing Field until 4pm and has live music, rides, zorballing, a static Hemsby Lifeboat display and a small army of stalls.

It has been organised by the Hemsby Community Interest Group, which was set up by resident of nearly 30 years Angie Bennett, who put out an internet appeal asking if people wanted to stage more events for the residents of the village.

Last year the group organised a tea party afternoon and a fete.

This year’s Hemsby Festival started on Saturday and ran until 10pm on its first day.

Today there will be performances by the Dragons Theatre Dance School and the Flamingo Dancers and two local bands will be playing on a special stage.

Mrs Bennett said there had been a steady flow of people during Saturday.

Anyone interested in joining the Hemsby Community Interest Group should call Mrs Bennett on 07539 284066.