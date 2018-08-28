Search

Family festival draws thousands to north Norfolk field

PUBLISHED: 12:42 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:04 04 September 2018

Part of the fun at this year's Trunchonbury Festival. Picture: ALAN CROWDEN

Archant

Last month’s Trunchonbury Festival drew around 5,000 people to a field outside the village of Trunch, near Mundesley.

The annual family-friendly event, which started as a small garden party in 2005, featured live music, yoga, pony rides and workshops covering everything from belly dancing to drumming.

Steve Randell, the festival’s founder, said he was thrilled with the response to the August 24-28 festival, which this year had an Alice in Wonderland theme and raised money for Trunch village as well as the charities Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, Nansa and Camrag.

Mr Randell said: “If the children are happy the adults are happy which is the backbone for this magical unique festival. Trunchonbury is run by local people for local people supporting local charities.”

One visitor to the festival, Sarah Warnes, said: ‘What an amazing weekend from start to finish I loved every minute. There was loads for my son to do and an awesome pancake stall. The different styles in music was brilliant as it had a genre for everyone.”

