Fakenham volunteer recognised on The Independent’s Happy List

Richard Crook of Active Fakenham has been recognised on The Independent's Happy List for his voluntary efforts. Picture: Ian Burt

A volunteer from Fakenham who set up a leading community group which puts on many events in the town has featured on The Independent’s Happy List, which aims to recognise people who make life better for others.

Active Fakenham recently held a free music festival in the town. Photo: Keith Osborn Photography Active Fakenham recently held a free music festival in the town. Photo: Keith Osborn Photography

Richard Crook is chair of Active Fakenham, the group behind the Get Active in Fakenham Week which included a free music festival and the Ride North Norfolk cycling event.

The list published by The Independent was announced two days ago and features 50 volunteers from across Britain who are doing extraordinary things for others with no thought of personal gain.

Mr Crook said: “It’s something I can be very pleased about. I think it’s nice to be recognised but it’s not just about me, it’s about lots of people. It really is a group effort.

“The award is very encouraging and positive and motivates us to keep going. I think people were pleased with our recent event.”

Active Fakenham was set up in 2013 as an organisation focused on delivering wellbeing activities in the town.

As well as the Get Active in Fakenham week, the group also organises events such as the Easter Funday and Shopkeeper’s Olympics and has to raise its own funds to keep going.

Mr Crook added: “It’s not about making huge differences, it’s just about supporting things and making sure they keep going.

“We have some big opportunities coming up. The market towns initiative makes money available and the small lottery grant has got in touch with me to say we are one of the best projects and that we’ve been invited to bid for some more future funding.

“I’ve also had some interest in putting together a partnership.”

Several other voluntary groups in Fakenham have folded in recent times and Active Fakenham remains as one of the few community groups left, with volunteers in the town calling for more help to be given to local voluntary organisations.

Active Fakenham is currently asking for feedback on its recent Get Active in Fakenham week which can be given on their website, Facebook or Twitter or by contacting Richard on 07887 803091 or by email f-a-b@dircon.co.uk.