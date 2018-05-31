Can you see yourself in these pictures from Fakenham Music Festival?

Fakenham Music Festival. Photo: Keith Osborn Keith Osborn

Music lovers packed into Fakenham town centre for an annual festival.

The Fakenham Music Festival was held for the second time, on Saturday, to kick off the Fakenham Active Week, which is run by the voluntary organisation Active Fakenham.

And here you can re-live the fun of the event with these stunning pictures from Fakenham photographer Keith Osborn.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham, said: “It went very well and there were quite a lot of people there.

“It went on for eight hours so there was a good turnover, although some people stayed all day. It was very good-natured and it was well supported by local businesses.

“We had a lot of volunteers helping. They were setting things up at about 7.30am and then clearing up at about 9.30pm, so it was a long day.”

Ending Fakenham Active Week is Ride North Norfolk cycling festival on Sunday, August 26.

For more information about this and other events taking place, go to https://www.activefakenham.org.uk/

