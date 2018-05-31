Fakenham memorials to be inspected

Fakenham Town Council will inspct the town's memorials. Picture: Archant Copyright: Image Quest Photography Michael Palmer

Fakenham Town Council will be undertaking a safety inspection of memorials in the town.

All memorials erected in Queens Road and Creake Road will be inspected to ensure they are not in any danger, which will take place during October.

Inspections of the town’s cemeteries happen on a regular basis and are advertised widely to inform the public.

More information about the inspections can be found on the town council’s website, www.fakenhamtowncouncil.org.uk.

If you have any further queries, call 01328 853653 or email info@fakenhamtowncouncil.co.uk.

Or alternatively, visit the council offices are located on Oak Street, NR21 9DY.