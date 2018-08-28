Fakenham charity receives £3000 grant to help run employment workshops

First Focus managing co-ordinator April Simnor with volunteers. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A Fakenham charity that has helped thousands of people over the last 16 years has received a £3300 grant to allow it to run employment workshops for local people.

First Focus provides access to information, a social centre, training, clubs and support groups for socially isolated adults, disabled people and their carers and has received the funding from the Nottinghamshire Community Foundation’s Doing Together Grant.

The grant aims to encourage local charities and organisations to start offering training and skills development to help individuals with their employability.

Project co-ordinator April Simnor said: “No-one can deny the many benefits of having a full working life, not just in terms of material gain but how it can be such a positive thing for a person’s health and happiness, self-esteem and quality of life in general.”

The charity has now started offering free employability workshops which started on Thursday August 16 from 11.30 to 12.30 and take place every Monday and Thursday.

There will also be workshops concentrating on the more practical things needed for securing a job such as writing CV’s and covering letters, interview techniques, completing applications and developing IT skills.

Ms Simnor added: “These workshops are ideal for young people about to start searching for their first jobs or those returning to work after an absence. The course will include workshops on personal skills for the workplace such as setting goals, improving self-confidence and developing motivational, customer service and supervisory skills.

“This very varied course will operate on a one-to-one and group basis and the eight sessions every month will be on offer for one year, alongside all the help, support and activities First Focus already provides.”

First Focus is also organising a treasure hunt competition to help promote its campaign to make people more aware of hidden disabilities.

From September, 30 stones will be hidden around the town which each bare the name of a hidden disability and eight prizes are up for grabs.

If you discover a stone, take it to First Focus on Oak Street. For more information contact April or Clarissa by phoning 01328 855083, or e mail info@firstfocus.org.uk.