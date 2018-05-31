Wide range of weird and wonderful items up for sale at Fakenham auction

This photograph will feature in the auction, in Fakenham. Picture: JAMES AND SONS. Archant

A wide variety of items will go under the hammer at an auction taking place in Fakenham this month.

It will feature 500 lots, including antique silver, a variety of bygones, some railwayana, stamps and first-day covers, ephemera, books and some toys and old board games.

A full catalogue listing can be viewed via the website, www.jamesandsonsnorfolk.com and those who cannot get to Fakenham on the day can register to bid online.

The auction will be held at James & Sons, 5 Norwich Street, Fakenham on Wednesday, August 29.

James & Sons will also be holding a special militaria auction on Wednesday, September 19.

For more information, call 01328 855003.

